#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Tuesday 8 December 2020
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 8 Dec 2020, 7:55 AM
19 minutes ago 921 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5291973
Image: Shutterstock/AnikonaAnn
Image: Shutterstock/AnikonaAnn

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VACCINE ROLLOUT: The Cabinet is today set to discuss a report detailing the sequencing of groups receiving potential Covid-19 vaccines, with those in care homes first on the list.

2. #V-DAY: In the UK, a 90-year-old woman has become the first person to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the UK.

3. #NI: The first Covid-19 vaccine on the island of Ireland will be administered in Belfast later this morning. 

4. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson is set to hold face-to-face talks with Ursula von der Leyen after negotiations faltered.

5. #BONUS: Over 1.6 million social welfare recipients will receive a Christmas bonus payment this week. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #CHRISTCHURCH: A report into the 2019 New Zealand mosque shootings in which 51 Muslim worshippers died sheds new light on how the gunman was able to elude detection by authorities as he planned the attack.

7. #TWITTER: Normal People actor Paul Mescal’s ‘I’m Irish’ correction of UK media was the most ‘liked’ tweet on Irish Twitter this year.

8. #LOBBYING: More than 1,200 constituents from across Ireland took part in a “mass online lobby” to urge their TDs to take faster and fairer action on climate change. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie