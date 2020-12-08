The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VACCINE ROLLOUT: The Cabinet is today set to discuss a report detailing the sequencing of groups receiving potential Covid-19 vaccines, with those in care homes first on the list.

2. #V-DAY: In the UK, a 90-year-old woman has become the first person to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the UK.

3. #NI: The first Covid-19 vaccine on the island of Ireland will be administered in Belfast later this morning.

4. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson is set to hold face-to-face talks with Ursula von der Leyen after negotiations faltered.

5. #BONUS: Over 1.6 million social welfare recipients will receive a Christmas bonus payment this week.

6. #CHRISTCHURCH: A report into the 2019 New Zealand mosque shootings in which 51 Muslim worshippers died sheds new light on how the gunman was able to elude detection by authorities as he planned the attack.

7. #TWITTER: Normal People actor Paul Mescal’s ‘I’m Irish’ correction of UK media was the most ‘liked’ tweet on Irish Twitter this year.

8. #LOBBYING: More than 1,200 constituents from across Ireland took part in a “mass online lobby” to urge their TDs to take faster and fairer action on climate change.