GOOD MORNING

The 8 at 8 Teenager death in Tipperary collision, Israel urged against Rafah attack, and by-election defeats for Rishi Sunak

0
626
22 minutes ago

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Tipperary

1. A 15-year-old girl died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Tipperary yesterday evening.

Rafah

2. Israel is facing renewed calls from key ally the United States against launching a large-scale attack on Gaza’s southern city of Rafah.

UK politics

3. British prime minister Rishi Sunak suffered a double blow after losing two by-elections.

Varadkar visit

4. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will today travel to Germany to attend the 60th annual Munich Security Conference. 

Media Committee

5. TDs say they’re considering moves to compel people to appear before the Oireachtas Media Committee, after the non-appearance of former RTÉ director-general Dee Forbes.

Paris Olympics

6. Ireland is going to pay for its athletes to have air-conditioning in their accommodation during the 2024 Olympics.

Casement Park

7. Redevelopment work on the Casement Park stadium in west Belfast is set to start next week.

Biden criticism

8. US Senator Bernie Sanders said last night during an appearance on RTÉ’s Prime Time that Joe Biden is “very wrong” on the issue of Israel and Gaza. 

