IT IS THE State’s case that a mother-of-two was stabbed to death by her “jealous” and “controlling” partner at their home in County Meath two and a half years ago, a murder trial jury has heard.

Opening the case for the State today, prosecuting counsel Eilis Brennan SC told the jury they will hear that the relationship between the couple was “turbulent” and that less than two weeks before her death, Larisa Serban had called emergency services following a violent incident.

Daniel Blanaru (37), from Rathmore, Athboy, Co Meath, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 26-year-old Larisa Serban, his partner and a mother-of-two, at Rathmore, Co Meath on or about August 12, 2022.

In her opening address, Brennan told the jury they will hear evidence that Larisa Serban was found in the early hours of August 12, 2022 on the floor between the bedroom and the hallway in her home in Rathmore with “signs of heavy bleeding” from a laceration on her chest.

Counsel told the jurors they will hear evidence that Serban’s cause of death was a stab wound to her chest.

Brennan said it is the prosecution case that Daniel Blanaru stabbed Serban and that in doing so he intended to kill or cause serious injury to her. “The prosecution case is that he murdered Larisa Serban,” she said.

She said this is alleged to have occurred in the early hours of August 12 and at that point the couple – both of whom are Romanian nationals – had been living in Ireland for about two years and had two young children.

“The prosecution case is that the relationship between Daniel Blanaru and Larisa Serban was turbulent, that he was jealous, that he was controlling,” said Brennan.

She told the jury they will hear evidence of a specific incident which took place on July 31, 2022 – less than two weeks before Serban’s death – at a house in Balbriggan where the couple were staying at the time.

She told the panel they will hear that there was “an altercation” and Ms Serban called the emergency services.

Advertisement

“It is accepted by both sides that there was some violence in relation to that incident,” said counsel, adding that in his interviews with gardaí, Blanaru agreed the relationship had been “deteriorating” and that there were a lot of fights and arguments.

Counsel told the jury they will view CCTV footage from the date in question.

Brennan told the jury they will hear evidence of what Blanaru said when interviewed by gardaí.

She said some of what he said was “confusing” and was “somewhat of a garbled account”, but, she told the jury, it was ultimately a matter for them what they make of those interviews.

She said they will hear that the accused told gardaí he got home from a party and was with his partner, Serban, her brother David and another tall man. He said he got into an argument with them and “one of the men had something in his hand” although it was not clear which one. He said Larisa said “owh”.

His account then changes, counsel said, and he then told gardaí that Serban “came at him” with a knife and the knife “somehow went into her”. He said the other man was not involved in the altercation.

Brennan said it is the prosecution’s case that the evidence of Blanaru is in some instances “self serving” and “confusing” but told the jury this is a matter for them to decide.

She said there will also be some evidence linking blood at the scene to Daniel Blanaru.

Evidence will also be heard, counsel said, from State pathologist Heidi Okkers who found two stab wounds on Larisa Serban’s body, one to the left side of the chest which proved fatal and caused injury to the heart, lung and aorta.

A second stab wound to the arm caused a fracture, counsel said, and there was also bruising to her hand and forearm in keeping with defence type injuries.

Brennan said it is the prosecution’s case that Daniel Blanaru stabbed Larisa Serban “with force” which resulted in very serious injuries, one that caused a fracture to her arm and another that caused injury to her heart, lung and aorta.

The trial continues tomorrow before Ms Justice Eileen Creedon and an enlarged jury of 11 men and four women.