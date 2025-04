A MOTORCYCLIST WAS airlifted to hospital earlier this week with serious injuries after a collision in Longford.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which occurred around 6pm on Monday on the L1127 road and involved a car and motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries.

He was brought to the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore and subsequently transferred to the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene and gardaí are asking any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the L1127 between the GAA club and Ballymacormack Cemetery between 5.30pm and 6pm on 21st April are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí,” a garda statement said.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any other garda station.