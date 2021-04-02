#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 2 April 2021
Motorcyclist dies in fatal road collision in Finglas

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Christina Finn Friday 2 Apr 2021, 8:38 PM
GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a fatal collision in which a motorcyclist was killed today.

The fatal single vehicle road traffic collisionvoccurred at approximately 1.20am today on the Kilshane Road in Finglas, Dublin 11.

A technical examination of the scene has taken place and a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11, or any Garda Station.

Christina Finn
