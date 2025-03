A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died following a fatal collision in Dublin yesterday.

Emergency services attended a scene of a two-vehicle collision on the Sallyglen Road, Glenageary, Dublin 18 at around 8.15pm last night.

The man, aged in his 50s, died after the collision between a motorcycle and a car. His body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary at St Columcille’s Hospital in Loughlinstown.

Advertisement

A post mortem examination will take place shortly, gardaí said. A technical exam of the scene is being conducted today, and the road remains closed.

The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, was uninjured.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to come forward. Gardaí ask that any road users with camera footage and were travelling on Sallyglen Road between 8pm and 8.30pm yesterday make the video available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.