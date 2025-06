THE MOTORCYCLIST INVOLVED in the fatal road traffic collision that killed Garda Kevin Flatley has since died.

The man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at Beaumont Hospital yesterday evening, a garda statement said.

“Garda Family Liaison Officers are providing ongoing support and information to both families involved,” it said.

Garda Flatley was killed at a speed checkpoint in Lanestown, north county Dublin on 11 May.

The collision, near Swords, happened shortly after lunchtime when the Garda and his colleague were conducting a speed enforcement checkpoint.

It is believed he was attempting to stop the motorcyclist when the collision happened.

The now-deceased motorcyclist was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Investigations into the collision are ongoing.