A MOTORCYCLIST HAS been airlifted to hospital following a collision with a car in Co Limerick this afternoon.

The collision between the two vehicles occurred at approximately 2:35pm on the R506 road near the Dromsally Cross, Cappamore, Co Limerick.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 30s, was seriously injured in the collision.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, and the motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital Cork for treatment.

It is understood that the driver of the car did not suffer any injuries.

The road remains closed for technical examination, and local diversions are in place, according to gardaí.

“No further information is available at this time,” a garda spokesperson said.