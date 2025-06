A MOTORCYCLIST IS in a critical but stable condition in hospital following a two-vehicle collision yesterday in Co Antrim.

The collision involving a motorcycle and a van occurred yesterday evening at around 6.50pm on the Garron Road in the village of Carnlough on the northeast coast of Antrim.

The road had been closed following the collision but reopened this morning.

The PSNI, as well as colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, attended the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing and appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has any mobile phone or dash cam footage, to make contact with the police.

Elsewhere, police in the North are also appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle collision in early this morning in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

The incident happened at around 5.30am in the Kiln Road area of the town and the road has since re-opened to traffic.

Three people who were travelling in the vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

The driver of the vehicle was cautioned for a number of motoring offences.