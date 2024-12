GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses after a driver was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Co. Kerry this morning.

Shortly after 7:30am, Gardaí responded to the collision involving a car on the N22 at Islandmore, near Killarney. Local fire and emergency services also attended the scene.

Radio Kerry reported that the vehicle went up in flames as a result of impact.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver is yet to be identified, and forensic collision investigators are examining the scene. Gardaí have said that the local coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

The scene is currently being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road at the crash site remains closed, with traffic diversions in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward, and are urging anyone with camera footage to make the footage available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111,” a garda spokesperson said.

The crash occurred less than 24 hours after another road incident in Co Kerry, as a young man remains in critical condition in hospital following a crash near Tralee on Saturday evening.

The man, aged in his late teens, had been driving an e-scooter when the incident occured, according to gardaí.