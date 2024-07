MOTORISTS HAVE BEEN urged to avoid the Malahide Road at Coolock amid ongoing anti-immigrant protests.

Gardaí have made several arrests while responding to what it describes as an “ongoing serious public order incident” at a site earmarked for asylum seekers in the north Dublin suburb.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the former Crown Paints factory on the Malahide Road, where a number of small fires broke out at the entrance to the site.

A garda spokesperson said all motorists are advised to avoid the Malahide Road at Coolock as it remains closed in both directions.

As Gardaí attend an ongoing serious public order incident in the Dublin 17 area, all motorists are advised to avoid the Malahide Road at Coolock as it remains closed in both directions.



Local diversions are in place.



Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/O60ZtEWW0v — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 15, 2024

The road has been closed for several hours and local diversions are in place.

LiveDrive also reports that the Malahide Road remains closed in both directions between Oscar Traynor Road and Darndale Roundabout and gardaí are directing traffic.

Meanwhile, Dublin Bus has informed passengers that Routes 15, 27, 42 and 43 will be diverted via Priorswood Road in both directions until further notice.

On Routes 15, 42 and 43 towards the city centre, stops 1270, 1271, 1272 and 1273 will not be in use, while towards Clongriffin / Portmarnock / Swords Business Park, stops 1201, 1202 and 1203 will not be in use.

Route 27 will not be serving Greencastle Road, and towards the city centre, stops 4694, 1254, 1255, 1256, 4694, 1249, 1247, 1248 and 1273 will not be in use.

Towards Clarehall meanwhile, stops 1201, 4695 and 1243 will not be in use.