#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 21 March 2022
Advertisement

Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 21 Mar 2022, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,081 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5716685

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Romantic Comedy Pick

It’s Complicated

RTÉ 2 at 9.35pm on Tuesday

Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

After a decade of divorce, Jane (Meryl Streep) and her ex-husband Jake (Alec Baldwin) have an amicable relationship. But when they find themselves out of town together for their son’s college graduation, things start to get complicated. Directed by Nancy Meyers.

Your Documentary Pick

Act of Union 

  • TG4 at 9.30pm on Wednesday

Source: Screen Production House/YouTube

With fresh interviews cut with archive footage, this documentary focuses on conflicting narratives of the Troubles in Northern Ireland. Directed by Neil Clerkin.

Your Thriller Pick

The Mechanic

  • Virgin Media One at 10pm on Friday

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Source: hollywoodstreams/YouTube

When his close friend is murdered, Arthur Bishop (Jason Statham), an elite assassin, vows revenge. Directed by Simon West and Dennis Gansel.

Your Historical Blockbuster Pick

Gladiator

  • RTÉ 2 at 9.50pm on Saturday

Source: Paramount Movies/YouTube

After the death of Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris), the empire is thrown into chaos. Maximus (Russel Crowe), one of the Roman army’s most capable generals, is set to be executed but escapes only to be captured by slave traders. Now he must become a gladiator, battling to the death with other mean for an audience’s amusement. Directed by Ridley Scott.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie