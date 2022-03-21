Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Romantic Comedy Pick

It’s Complicated

RTÉ 2 at 9.35pm on Tuesday

Advertisement

After a decade of divorce, Jane (Meryl Streep) and her ex-husband Jake (Alec Baldwin) have an amicable relationship. But when they find themselves out of town together for their son’s college graduation, things start to get complicated. Directed by Nancy Meyers.

Your Documentary Pick

Act of Union

TG4 at 9.30pm on Wednesday

With fresh interviews cut with archive footage, this documentary focuses on conflicting narratives of the Troubles in Northern Ireland. Directed by Neil Clerkin.

Your Thriller Pick

The Mechanic

Virgin Media One at 10pm on Friday

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

When his close friend is murdered, Arthur Bishop (Jason Statham), an elite assassin, vows revenge. Directed by Simon West and Dennis Gansel.

Your Historical Blockbuster Pick

Gladiator

RTÉ 2 at 9.50pm on Saturday

After the death of Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris), the empire is thrown into chaos. Maximus (Russel Crowe), one of the Roman army’s most capable generals, is set to be executed but escapes only to be captured by slave traders. Now he must become a gladiator, battling to the death with other mean for an audience’s amusement. Directed by Ridley Scott.