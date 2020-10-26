Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the TV movie options available this week.

Your Comedy Pick

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

TG4 at 10.35pm today

Described by Rotten Tomatoes as ‘nearly as funny as its predecessor’, the Anchorman sequel promises some laughs as Ron Burgandy assembles the old team for a spot on the world’s first 24-hour global cable news network.

Your documentary pick

Secrets of the Saqqarar Tomb

Netflix – released Wednesday

Premiering on Netflix on Wednesday, this documentary features a team of local archaeologists in Egypt who excavated never before explored passageways, shafts and tombs. Watch them as they piece together the secrets of the country’s most significant find in almost 50 years.

Your Thriller Pick

Sicario

FilmFour at 10pm on Thursday

An FBI agency (Emily Blunt) is recruited to an elite task force on the border between the US and Mexico. Her mission is to bring down the leader of a powerful drug cartel.

Your Throwback Horror Pick

The Silence of the Lambs

TG4 on Saturday at 9.20pm

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A young FBI trainee seeks advice for a psychological profile from a cannibalistic serial killer. To learn what she needs to know, Clarice has to deal with the killer’s dangerous and chilling mind games.

Your Feel-Good Pick

Pitch Perfect 2

FilmFour on Sunday at 7.45pm

The Bardon Bellas have been flying high but an embarrassing performance in front of the President of the United States sees them suspended from national competitions. They’ll only be reinstated if they can win the World Championships.