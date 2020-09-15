Man (50s) dies after crash in Galway

A MAN IN his 50s has died after a crash in Co Galway last night.

Gardaí are at the scene of the single-vehicle crash which occurred on the L1313 road at Gortachalla, Moycullen, Co Galway at approximately 9.55pm.

The man, who was the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway.

The road is currently closed for technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly road users with camera footage, to contact them at Salthill Garda station on 091 514 720, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.