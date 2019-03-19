This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 19 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Death toll from Mozambique tropical cyclone rises over 300 with tens of thousands at risk

The storm is affecting nearly a million people and forcing more than 80,000 from their homes in neighbouring Malawi.

By AFP Tuesday 19 Mar 2019, 10:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,362 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4550944
A general view shows damages caused by tropical cyclone "Idai" in Mozambique.
Image: Josh Estey/CARE/dpa/PA Images
A general view shows damages caused by tropical cyclone
A general view shows damages caused by tropical cyclone "Idai" in Mozambique.
Image: Josh Estey/CARE/dpa/PA Images

THE DEATH TOLL from a cyclone that smashed into Mozambique and Zimbabwe has risen to more than 300, as rescuers raced against the clock to help survivors and the UN led the charge to provide aid.

“We already have more than 200 dead, and nearly 350,000 people are at risk,” Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi announced, while the government in Zimbabwe said around 100 people had died but the toll could be triple that figure.

The UN, meanwhile, said that one of the worst storms to hit southern Africa in decades had also unleashed a humanitarian crisis in Malawi.

The storm is affecting nearly a million people and forcing more than 80,000 from their homes.

Four days after Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall, emergency teams in central Mozambique fanned out in boats and helicopters, seeking to pluck survivors from roofs and treetops in an inland sea of floodwater, sometimes in the dead of night.

Air force personnel from Mozambique and South Africa were drafted in to fly rescue missions, while an NGO called Rescue South Africa said it had picked up 34 people since Friday night, using three helicopters.

“It is the only way to access the people that are stranded,” Rescue SA’s Abrie Senekal told AFP, saying the NGO was trying to hire more helicopters.

‘Like a tsunami’

Ian Scher, who heads Rescue SA, said the helicopter teams were having to make difficult decisions.

“Sometimes we can only save two out of five, sometimes we drop food and go to someone else who’s in bigger danger,” he said.

We just save what we can save and the others will perish.

In Nhamatanda, some 60 kilometres northwest of Beira, 27-year-old Jose Batio and his wife and children survived by climbing onto a roof.

But a lot of their neighbours “were swept by the water”, he said.

“Water came like a tsunami and destroyed most things. We were prisoners on the roof,” he told AFP after they were rescued by boat.

The city of Beira, Mozambique’s second largest city and a major port, was immediately cut off after the storm. According to the Red Cross, the cyclone damaged or destroyed 90% of the city of half a million people.

President Nyusi, speaking today after attending a cabinet meeting in the ravaged city, said the confirmed death toll stood at 202 and nearly 350,000 were “at risk”.

The government declared a national emergency and ordered three days of national mourning, he said.

“We are in an extremely difficult situation,” Nyusi said, warning of high tides and waves of around eight metres in the coming days.

Yesterday, Nyusi had said he feared more than 1,000 had died and more than 100,000 people were in danger.

Zimbabwe toll

The storm also lashed eastern Zimbabwe, leaving around 100 dead, a toll that could be as much as 300, local government minister July Moyo said after a cabinet briefing.

“I understand there are bodies which are floating, some have floated all the way to Mozambique,” he said.

“The total number, we were told they could be 100, some are saying there could be 300. But we cannot confirm this situation,” he said.

At least 217 others are missing and 44 stranded, officials said.

Worst hit was Chimanimani in Manicaland, an eastern province which borders Mozambique.

Families started burying their dead in damp graves yesterday, as injured survivors filled up the hospitals, an AFP correspondent said.

Military helicopters were airlifting people to Mutare, the largest city near Chimanimani.

The storm swept away homes and bridges, devastating huge areas in what Defence Minister Perrance Shiri said “resembles the aftermath of a full-scale war”.

Some roads were swallowed by massive sinkholes, while bridges were ripped to pieces by flash floods.

Aid

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) said it was mobilising aid for some 600,000 people, saying the world did not yet appreciate the scale of the “massive disaster”.

So far, it has dispatched more than five tonnes of emergency provisions to the affected areas.

In Malawi, 920,000 people have been affected by the cyclone and 82,000 people have been displaced, the UN said.

- © AFP, 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'The Brexit destroyer': British papers round on Speaker Bercow after step to block May's vote
    116,569  99
    2
    		Two men arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over Tyrone nightclub tragedy
    83,163  34
    3
    		More to Ireland den dis? Alan Partridge 'Men Behind the Wire' clip prompts amusement, bemusement
    70,608  53
    Fora
    1
    		HP's Irish chief's crystal ball shows a future of subscription-based PCs
    220  0
    2
    		With Brexit (seemingly) days away, UK firm Paysafe secured e-money approval in Ireland
    134  0
    The42
    1
    		'Here's a pic of me at work' - AFLW star hits back at 'derogatory comments' in photo storm
    79,861  20
    2
    		Dublin ace forward undergoes surgery for fractured jaw following clash with Tyrone keeper
    43,991  79
    3
    		Sport Ireland seeking 'urgent clarification' on John Delaney's €100,000 loan to the FAI
    20,946  0
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Are you guilty of leeching off someone else's Netflix password?
    8,134  6
    2
    		Megan Barton Hanson called Love Island bosses 'amazing' for showing her support... it's The Dredge
    6,658  0
    3
    		'There were some signs early on': Amy Schumer has discussed her husband's autism
    6,534  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Alleged IRA man goes on trial accused of raping two teenage boys in republican safehouse
    Alleged IRA man goes on trial accused of raping two teenage boys in republican safehouse
    Former soldier settles case over health problems he claims were caused by anti-malaria drug
    Man jailed for animal cruelty days before his son died moves to appeal his three-year sentence
    GARDAí
    Gardaí renew appeal for information on second anniversary of Tina Satchwell's disappearance
    Gardaí renew appeal for information on second anniversary of Tina Satchwell's disappearance
    GSOC investigating car crash in which two men died in Louth
    €2.5 million contract out for the manufacture and supply of shoes for An Garda Síochána
    DUBLIN
    TV and ticket details revealed for hurling league semi-final double-header in Nowlan Park
    TV and ticket details revealed for hurling league semi-final double-header in Nowlan Park
    Woman who stole over €40,000 from former GP she was caring for jailed for two years
    Most Dublin pubs expect to grow in 2019 as gin trend continues, but they're worried about Brexit
    EU
    'A lot of concern' among EU states over prospect of Article 50 long extension, Coveney warns
    'A lot of concern' among EU states over prospect of Article 50 long extension, Coveney warns
    McDonald's appeals EU decision to cancel Big Mac trademark
    Theresa May's spokesman says the Brexit crisis she predicted 'has come to pass'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie