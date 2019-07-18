This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
MPs in London back move to prevent the next prime minister from suspending parliament

Boris Johnson had not ruled out suspending parliament if he become prime minister.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 3:14 PM
Image: Shutterstock/photocosmos1
Image: Shutterstock/photocosmos1

WESTMINSTER MPS HAVE backed a bid to stop the next prime minister from suspending parliament to push through a no-deal Brexit. 

In a vote this afternoon, 315 MPs voted in favour of an amendment that blocks the prime minister from suspending parliament, against 274 who voted against the amendment – with it passing by a majority of 41. 

Boris Johnson has not ruled out suspending parliament if he is voted in as leader of the Conservative party when counting is complete and the Tory leadership race result is announced next week. 

Meanwhile, Jeremy Hunt – who made it to the final leg of race against frontrunner from the outset, Johnson – has ruled out suspending parliament. 

Britain’s economic watchdog says the U.K. will plunge into recession if it leaves the European Union without a divorce deal, with the pound forecast to plunge in value and the economy shrinking by 2% in a year.

The Office for Budget Responsibility made its assessment as chances of an economically disruptive no-deal Brexit appear to be rising.

Both men vying to take over next week as Britain’s prime minister say they will lead the U.K. out of the bloc, with or without an agreement on terms.

They claim that Britain can withstand any resulting turbulence, but most economists predict the economic shock would be severe.

With reporting from Associated Press. 

About the author:

Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

