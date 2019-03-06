This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 6 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Doctor gave Patrick Quirke anti-depressants after he claimed he was stressed over affair, court told

A GP said Quirke was “upset” at Mary Lowry’s relationship with Bobby Ryan.

By Eoin Reynolds Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 3:29 PM
36 minutes ago 1,804 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4526800
Bobby Ryan leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice last month
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Bobby Ryan leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice last month
Bobby Ryan leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice last month
Image: Rollingnews.ie

A DOCTOR PRESCRIBED Patrick Quirke a course of anti-depressants to help him sleep after he complained of being stressed over his affair with Mary Lowry, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Tipperary General Practitioner Dr Ivor Hanrahan said Quirke, who is on trial for the alleged murder of Bobby Ryan, was “upset and quite hurt” about Lowry’s relationship with Ryan.

Quirke, 50, of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of part-time DJ Bobby Ryan, also known as ”Mr Moonlight”.

The deceased went missing on 3 June, 2011 after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s home at about 6.30am.

His body was later found 22 months later in an underground run-off tank on the farm owned by Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary in April 2013.

The prosecution claims that the accused murdered Bobby Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Lowry, 52.

Dr Hanrahan told prosecution counsel Michael Bowman SC that the accused came for a routine consultation in September 2010 and mentioned a number of work and financial “stressors” he was dealing with at the time and that he was having difficulty sleeping.

The doctor suggested medication but the accused wasn’t keen on that idea, so the doctor referred him to a counsellor.

Around mid-September Dr Hanrahan received a phone call from the counseller and as a result of what he heard he prescribed mirtazapine, an anti-depressant, to Quirke.

He said he primarily prescribed the drug to help the accused’s sleep, which was disturbed.

Confidential matter

In late 2010 and January 2011, the doctor had a number of phone conversations with the accused and prescribed a number of other medications to help with sleep disturbance.

He said Quirke remained upset and distressed and had other issues which the accused didn’t want to discuss.

Dr Hanrahan suggested a face to face consultation which took place on 3 February, 2011.

They had a long consultation during the accused told the doctor that he had been having an affair with Mary Lowry, his wife’s sister-in-law, which was a source of stress and upset to him.

He asked the doctor not to make a note of the conversation, so the doctor wrote in his file only that they discussed a confidential matter.

By the time this conversation took place he said his patient had stopped taking the medication as it didn’t seem to have helped him.

They discussed the impact of the affair on Quirke’s well-being. From what was said to him, the doctor believed that the relationship had at that point come to an end because she had started a relationship with another man.

He said his understanding was that his patient still had feelings for Lowry, and “was quite hurt and upset that she had become involved with somebody else”.

Adjustment disorder

The doctor further explained that he prescribed anti-depressants rather than sleeping tablets, as people can become addicted to sleeping tablets.

Under cross examination he told defence counsel Bernard Condon SC that there are two kinds of depression: one brought on by a stressful life event and the other in the absence of a particular event.

He said he felt in the case of the accused, he was suffering from adjustment disorder which can be a consequence of a stressful life event.

He said Quirke may not have met the criteria for depression.

The doctor agreed with Condon that the accused may have thought he had been diagnosed with depression because of the medication he had been prescribed.

However, the doctor repeated that he had prescribed the medication “mainly” to treat sleep disturbance.

The trial continues in front of Justice Eileen Creedon and a jury of six men and six women.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Explosive devices sent to London's Heathrow Airport and Waterloo Station were posted from Dublin
    76,592  96
    2
    		Gardaí recover head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of Dublin Church
    58,905  47
    3
    		Cork auctioneer and Moore Street phone shop on latest Revenue tax defaulter list
    49,933  25
    Fora
    1
    		Thai food chain Camile is trialling its 'virtual' ramen bar in Ireland
    508  0
    2
    		Dublin Port says it's ploughing on with a plan to build temporary cruise ship facilities
    381  0
    3
    		GIVEAWAY: We've got FREE tickets to FutureScope
    300  0
    The42
    1
    		Huge shock as Graham Shaw resigns as Ireland women's hockey coach
    40,351  18
    2
    		Holders Real Madrid dumped out of Europe in humiliation against majestic Ajax
    36,671  82
    3
    		Sean Cronin set to miss out on Ireland squad for final Six Nations games
    33,148  67
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ryan Tubridy, Louis Theroux and countless others will stop playing Michael Jackson's music now, but will you?
    5,084  1
    2
    		Dear Fifi: I think my boyfriend gave me an STI but he won't admit it
    4,802  1
    3
    		Kate Beckinsale's ex-boyfriend warned Pete Davidson to 'run' ...it's The Dredge
    4,711  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Doctor gave Patrick Quirke anti-depressants after he claimed he was stressed over Mary Lowry affair
    Doctor gave Patrick Quirke anti-depressants after he claimed he was stressed over Mary Lowry affair
    Dublin man who sold 10 stolen cars on Donedeal 'wanted to give my kids a good Christmas'
    Man who trapped and attacked woman in laneway jailed for five years
    HEALTH
    Consultant at Dublin children's hospitals had inappropriate contact with patient's mother in UK, tribunal hears
    Consultant at Dublin children's hospitals had inappropriate contact with patient's mother in UK, tribunal hears
    Opinion: A million people have no health cover as low-paid families are excluded from access to the medical card
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    GARDAí
    London police exploring the possibility that explosive devices sent to transport hubs came from Ireland
    London police exploring the possibility that explosive devices sent to transport hubs came from Ireland
    Church thanks public for support after stolen head of 800-year-old mummy recovered by gardaí
    Gardaí investigate after woman 'physically pulled out of car' during hijacking in Meath this morning
    DUBLIN
    Gardaí recover head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of Dublin Church
    Gardaí recover head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of Dublin Church
    Nurse who saved unconscious bus driver describes 'frightening' ordeal for passengers
    Dept of Health declared safe after non-hazardous white powder discovery prompts evacuation

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie