Doctor gave Patrick Quirke anti-depressants after he claimed he was stressed over affair, court told

A DOCTOR PRESCRIBED Patrick Quirke a course of anti-depressants to help him sleep after he complained of being stressed over his affair with Mary Lowry, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Tipperary General Practitioner Dr Ivor Hanrahan said Quirke, who is on trial for the alleged murder of Bobby Ryan, was “upset and quite hurt” about Lowry’s relationship with Ryan.

Quirke, 50, of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of part-time DJ Bobby Ryan, also known as ”Mr Moonlight”.

The deceased went missing on 3 June, 2011 after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s home at about 6.30am.

His body was later found 22 months later in an underground run-off tank on the farm owned by Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary in April 2013.

The prosecution claims that the accused murdered Bobby Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Lowry, 52.

Dr Hanrahan told prosecution counsel Michael Bowman SC that the accused came for a routine consultation in September 2010 and mentioned a number of work and financial “stressors” he was dealing with at the time and that he was having difficulty sleeping.

The doctor suggested medication but the accused wasn’t keen on that idea, so the doctor referred him to a counsellor.

Around mid-September Dr Hanrahan received a phone call from the counseller and as a result of what he heard he prescribed mirtazapine, an anti-depressant, to Quirke.

He said he primarily prescribed the drug to help the accused’s sleep, which was disturbed.

Confidential matter

In late 2010 and January 2011, the doctor had a number of phone conversations with the accused and prescribed a number of other medications to help with sleep disturbance.

He said Quirke remained upset and distressed and had other issues which the accused didn’t want to discuss.

Dr Hanrahan suggested a face to face consultation which took place on 3 February, 2011.

They had a long consultation during the accused told the doctor that he had been having an affair with Mary Lowry, his wife’s sister-in-law, which was a source of stress and upset to him.

He asked the doctor not to make a note of the conversation, so the doctor wrote in his file only that they discussed a confidential matter.

By the time this conversation took place he said his patient had stopped taking the medication as it didn’t seem to have helped him.

They discussed the impact of the affair on Quirke’s well-being. From what was said to him, the doctor believed that the relationship had at that point come to an end because she had started a relationship with another man.

He said his understanding was that his patient still had feelings for Lowry, and “was quite hurt and upset that she had become involved with somebody else”.

Adjustment disorder

The doctor further explained that he prescribed anti-depressants rather than sleeping tablets, as people can become addicted to sleeping tablets.

Under cross examination he told defence counsel Bernard Condon SC that there are two kinds of depression: one brought on by a stressful life event and the other in the absence of a particular event.

He said he felt in the case of the accused, he was suffering from adjustment disorder which can be a consequence of a stressful life event.

He said Quirke may not have met the criteria for depression.

The doctor agreed with Condon that the accused may have thought he had been diagnosed with depression because of the medication he had been prescribed.

However, the doctor repeated that he had prescribed the medication “mainly” to treat sleep disturbance.

The trial continues in front of Justice Eileen Creedon and a jury of six men and six women.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.