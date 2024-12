WHAT TO DO with the €14 billion Apple tax money has been the source of much discussion since the tech company lost its fight in the European Court of Justice in September.

Should we use it on housing? Public transport projects? A renewable energy fund? Should we just give half of it to Munster?

In a personal plea to Simon Harris, Limerick mayor John Moran asked that over half of the €14 billion Apple tax fund be given to Munster because the windfall had come from the industrial operations in the region.

In a lengthy letter and submission, Moran said this would help rebalance the country’s economy which was “dangerously concentrated in the east.”

So today we’re asking: Should Munster get half of the Apple tax cash because the money was made in the region?