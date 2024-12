Munster 7

Leinster 28

ALL IN ALL, this was not a cheery post-Christmas day for Munster against Leinster.

The Munster A team lost 47-12 to their Leinster counterparts in Nenagh earlier, with the senior Munster team following up by being on the receiving end of a powerful, clinical Leinster performance at Thomond Park.

Leo Cullen’s side was strong on paper and the display matched up as Ireland international forwards like James Ryan, Ryan Baird, Rónan Kelleher, and Andrew Porter, as well as French tighthead Rabah Slimani, made their presence felt in the set-piece and collisions as they earned a bonus-point victory.

This makes it nine wins from nine for Leinster in the URC this season, seven with bonus points.

Leinster’s lineout improved after recent travails and they were ruthless when they got chances in the Munster 22, with halfbacks Luke McGrath and player of the match Sam Prendergast finishing first-half tries before back row duo Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris added two more in the second.