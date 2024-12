The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.7

*****

Munster 22

Ulster 19

TOM FARRELL PUT his name up in lights in a dour URC Round 8 fixture tonight at Kingspan Ravenhill, his trio of tries among the slim pickings to be admired.

Advertisement

The grit that Munster displayed in coming back from Ulster scores showed, despite their managerial turmoil and lengthy injury list, they still retain a huge heart as they pinched the win at the death.

The 42 Subscribers can read the full match report here (€)

****

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.