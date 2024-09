The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Zebre 42

Munster 33

ZEBRE HAVE BEATEN Munster for the first time in their history, the Italians shocking the province after a brilliant team performance at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

The teams traded six tries in an open first-half, Munster scoring the first through Gavin Coombes before two quick-fire Zebre tries put the Italians in the driving seat, with Munster then scoring three tries between the 30th and 40th minute to lead by 13 at half-time.

Yet a disastrous second half saw Munster collapse, conceding 24 unanswered points as Zebre stormed back to claim a deserved bonus-point win.

