A MURDER INVESTIGATION has been launched following the discovery of a man’s body in south Belfast on Saturday.

The PSNI has named the man as 34-year-old Kevin Davidson. He had been missing since 12 July.

“Kevin was reported missing earlier this month and tragically officers located his body at an address in the Donegall Avenue area at the weekend,” Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea said.

“Our thoughts are first and foremost with Mr Davidson’s family and loved ones at this most distressing time.”

A man (32) and a woman (35) have been arrested in connection with the investigation. They remain in custody.

The PSNI is appealing to anyone with information that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1084 of 15/07/2024.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org