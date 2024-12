POLICE IN CO Down have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a man’s body at a home in Newtownards overnight.

Three people, two women and one man, have been arrested under suspicion of murder and are currently in custody.

Members of the Police Services of Northern Ireland (PSNI) arrived at an address in Newtownards at approximately 1.50am this morning and discovered a man, aged 50, unresponsive in the home.

Emergency services attended the scene and brought the man to hospital, where he died a short time later. The PSNI are currently making arrangements for a post-mortem examination to take place.

Two women, aged 58 and 33, were arrested at the scene while a man, aged 36, was arrested at a nearby address a short time ago, Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said in a statement this evening.

Kelly said the PSNI’s investigation is currently at a very early stage and detectives are working to establish the full circumstances around the incident. Cordons remain in place and local residents should expect an increased police presence in the area.

Kelly added: “Of course, it’s particularly shocking that this should happen at Christmas and we know that the thoughts of our community will be with this man’s family and friends today.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 98 of 26/12/24.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.