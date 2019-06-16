Man charged in connection with death of 41-year-old woman in Westport

A MAN IS due in court this afternoon charged in relation to the death of a woman in Westport, Co Mayo.

The body of Valerie Kilroy, aged 41, was found at a house in the Kilbree Lower area of Westport Friday morning at around 10am.

A man in his 40s was later arrested in relation to the discovery and a post-mortem was carried out.

Gardaí said that details of the results of the post mortem are not being released at this stage for “operational reasons” adding yesterday that gardaí in Westport have “now commenced a murder investigation”.

The man is due to appear before sitting of Castlebar District Court at 2pm today charged in connection with the case.