A 5.1-MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE hit near Myanmar’s second-largest citythis afternoon, the latest in a string of aftershocks following Friday’s devastating natural disaster.

People in the streets of Mandalay screamed as the aftershock – which was recorded by the United States Geological Survey – hit.

Emergency rescue teams have started trickling into the area of the country hardest hit by Friday’s massive quake that killed more than 1,600 people.

Their efforts have been hindered by buckled roads, downed bridges, poor communications and the challenges of operating in a country in the midst of a civil war.

The 7.7-magnitude quake hit at midday on Friday with an epicentre near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, bringing down scores of buildings and damaging other infrastructure like the city’s airport.

Many of Mandalay’s 1.5 million people spent the night sleeping on the streets, either left homeless by the quake, which also shook neighbouring Thailand and killed at least 18 people there, or worried that the continuing aftershocks might cause structures left unstable to collapse.

Friday’s earthquake has crippled Myanmar’s essential services and made critical stretches of its roads impassable. Hospitals are overwhelmed and running short on medical equipment and blood.