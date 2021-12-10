#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 10 December 2021
Advertisement

Myanmar government denies massacre reports as opponents stage ‘silent strike’

Soldiers are alleged to have rounded up and killed 11 civilians whose charred bodies were later discovered by fellow villagers.

By Press Association Friday 10 Dec 2021, 12:40 PM
54 minutes ago 1,078 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5626224
Streets were empty in Mandalay today as people participated in a ‘silent strike’.
Image: AP
Streets were empty in Mandalay today as people participated in a ‘silent strike’.
Streets were empty in Mandalay today as people participated in a ‘silent strike’.
Image: AP

MYANMAR’S MILITARY-INSTALLED government has described as “fake news” reports that its troops were involved in a widely reported massacre.

Soldiers are alleged to have rounded up and killed 11 civilians whose charred bodies were later discovered by fellow villagers.

The denial was published as opponents of the military’s February takeover put on a show of strength, with citizens staying off the streets in cities and towns in what was called a “silent strike”.

A report in the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper accused “the nation-destroying media” of spreading a video that it said misrepresented the massacre as having been carried out by Myanmar security forces.

“The initial on-ground investigation revealed that such a video file was not (at all) related to undertakings of the Tatmadaw and that it was a conspiracy to tarnish the image of the Tatmadaw,” the report said, using the formal name for the country’s military. It gave no further details about the killings.

“The video has been immediately and widely circulated on social media because of a conspiracy by local and international connections,” the report added.

Photos and videos of corpses in the village of Done Taw in the Sagaing region circulated widely, sparking outrage. They were said to be have been taken shortly after the men were killed and their bodies set on fire.

Independent media in Myanmar, generally forced to operate underground due to government restrictions and intimidation, issued accounts of the killings based on interviews with witnesses and residents of the area.

Their reports said it was believed to have been in retaliation for an attack on government forces by members of a local unit of the People’s Defence Force, a lightly armed militia that confronts security forces.

Opposition to military rule has been widespread and constant since the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

There has been an upsurge in violence since security forces used lethal force to crush peaceful demonstrations, but much of the resistance remains non-violent.

In an action designed to coincide with International Human Rights Day, streets in cities and towns around the country appeared to be deserted today as people overwhelmingly heeded a call to stay home.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Rows of businesses and markets were shut in the largest city, Yangon, and normally jam-packed roads were empty of traffic. There were similar scenes in the second-largest city of Mandalay.

The “silent strike” provided a cover of safely expressing opposition to the military authorities.

Resistance activities have been taking place in the cities and the countryside, but the fighting is deadliest in rural areas where the army has unleashed greater force. In recent months the fighting has been sharpest in Sagaing and other areas of the north-west.

Today’s newspaper story, which was headlined “Press Release on Misinformation and Disinformation Appearing on Social Media”, accused unnamed countries “wishing to disintegrate Myanmar” of inciting bloodshed to spread hatred and to escalate the conflict.

“In such doing, they provided fake news about the casualties of security forces in order to inspire and motivate terrorists and their supporters,” it said, referring to the allegations of killings by the army.

It alleged there was a conspiracy “spending a huge amount of money and providing technical support to spreading misinformation across social media in synchronisation domestically and internationally”.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie