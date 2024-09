TWO-THIRDS OF waste that ends up in landfill could have been either composted or recycled, according to research from the Environmental Protection Agency. The items misplaced most often are food waste, followed closely by soft plastics.

In response, MyWaste, the state agency with responsibility for waste, has launched a national awareness campaign – “Take a minute before you bin it”. The campaign aims to encourage collaboration between policy makers and the waste industry to “foster behavioural change in relation to recycling habits”.

The campaign comes as deadlines for EU municipal waste recycling targets approach, with 55% expected to be recycled by 2025, and 6o% by 2030. As of 2023, Ireland recycled just over 40% of its waste.

A key aspect of the campaign is further development of a circular economy and the reduction of waste as much as possible.

“When we put food waste or recyclable items such as yogurt pots, pasta bags or an empty milk carton into the general waste bin, we are losing valuable resources,” said Minister of State with responsibility for Public Procurement, eGovernment and Circular Economy Ossian Smyth.

“The paper and plastic could have been recycled into new products and the food waste composted to nourish soil.”

The campaign is joined by celebrity chef Dónal Skehan, who is set to provide advice on how households can cut down on their food waste.

“Food waste is a global issue, but it’s one we can all tackle – whether at home, at work or at play. By taking a moment to think before we bin, we can make a real difference,” he said.

The campaign especially seeks to clear up confusion surrounding items that are the most commonly mis-binned, including soiled kitchen roll – in the food bin – soft plastics, and aluminium trays and foil – both in the recycling, clean and dry.

MyWaste spokesperson Dr Joanna Rourke said that taking an extra bit of time before binning something can make a large difference.

“People want to do the right thing, but busy lives can lead to mistakes. Even small changes, like taking a minute to double-check your binning choices, can have a significant positive impact on our environment,” she said.

The campaign will also offer an interactive element, a waste segregation game produced in collaboration with BoldDonut, which is available to play on the MyWaste website.