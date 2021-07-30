Closing speeches begin in trial of man accused of murdering Nadine Lott

A MAN ON trial accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Nadine Lott inflicted “the most appalling and dreadful blunt trauma injuries” to the beauty therapist’s face, a court heard today.

John O’Kelly SC, prosecuting, today gave his closing speech in the trial of Daniel Murtagh and insisted that this was a case of murder and “nothing short of murder”. “There is the clearest intent, just look at what the accused didn’t do and what he never tried to do, he never raised a hand to get Nadine any kind of help,” he stressed.

Defence counsel for Murtagh will give his closing speech to the jury this afternoon.

Murtagh (34), of Melrose Grove, Bawnogue, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of his 30-year-old ex-partner Nadine Lott at her apartment in St Mary’s Court, Arklow, Co Wicklow on December 17, 2019. His plea was not accepted by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and he is on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

The jury has heard that Nadine Lott suffered “severe blunt force trauma” and stab injuries at the hands of her former partner “in a sustained and violent attack” in her Arklow home. They have heard evidence that the injuries to Nadine Lott were so serious that she never regained consciousness and died three days later in St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin.

An intensive care nurse at the hospital has told the jury that Nadine Lott was “completely unrecognisable” and that she had never seen anybody so badly injured. A paramedic who attended to Nadine Lott at her home told the jury that the call will “haunt” him for the rest of his career and was one of the most “horrendous scenes” he had ever walked into. The garda who telephoned ambulance control informed them that Ms Lott had been “beaten to a pulp”.

The beauty therapist died after suffering “traumatic head, neck and chest injuries” and her brain was swollen following a “sustained and violent attack” in her Arklow home. Chief State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan gave evidence that the blunt force injuries were caused by hands, fists or feet and the use of a blunt weapon could not be ruled out.

Addressing jury

Addressing the jury today, O’Kelly said there was very limited evidence of what actually happened on the night of December 13 and a jury can often be left with an accused’s account, when the victim is not around to give her version of what happened. He submitted that just because someone says something, one is not obliged to accept that it is true and one can reject the evidence in whole or in part.

Counsel said that the deceased’s neighbour, Amela Kulenovic, had walked in while Murtagh was attacking her friend and saw the accused “exerting his weight and putting tremendous pressure” on Nadine as she lay on the ground. “With great courage she went into the apartment and saw the terrifying and appalling scene of Nadine being murdered by Mr Murtagh,” he added.

Eyewitness Kulenovic told gardaí that Murtagh had made a “growling noise” and was “vicious with rage” as he inflicted blows on his ex-partner “like a wild animal”. She told the jury of finding the accused “in a crouched position” on top of Nadine Lott, where he was “inflicting a lot of force” on the beauty therapist and had his hands around her neck and shoulders.

Referring to the garda interviews, O’Kelly said the accused had insisted that he assaulted Nadine in the sitting room but denied ever taking part in any kind of assault in the kitchen. The side of the dresser in the kitchen was covered in blood and the blood-staining “was much more intense” along the bottom of the skirting board, counsel said. Nadine was found lying in the kitchen in a state of unconsciousness, a state she never recovered from as she never regained consciousness, he said.

Injuries

The lawyer drew the jury’s attention to the 64 individual injuries found by the pathologist on Nadine’s body. “They consisted of the most appalling blunt trauma injuries to her face that had separated the flesh from the underlying structures, they were so dreadful,” he explained. He said her jaw was fractured in two places, she had severe brain injury and a stabbing injury was inflicted above her Adam’s apple, behind her jawbone and into her mouth.

Furthermore, O’Kelly said the accused had begun his interviews with gardaí by saying that he remembered nothing and gradually got to the point where he admitted hitting her a slap. He then expanded on his account and said that he gave Nadine five or six slaps and some of the latter ones were delivered with more force, he continued. At one stage, the accused told the gardaí that he broke his hand, the court heard.

Counsel stressed that it was only in the fourth interview where the accused described repeatedly “beating downwards on this helpless woman”, who was lying injured on the ground. He kept saying that he only used his hands until he finally admitted holding a charger from a type pump in his fist and wrapping a wire around his hand as he “beat down” on Nadine, he said.

O’Kelly told the jurors that the accused had inflicted a “vicious and sustained attack” on Nadine, which was fuelled by anger, drink, drugs and jealousy.

He noted that Nadine had the “dreadful misfortune” of meeting the accused when she was on a working visa in Australia in 2012. In 2016, the couple tried to get an apartment together, he said, but the accused did not turn up at the last minute and that was the end of their relationship.

Counsel went on to tell the jury that the accused certainly wanted something with Nadine in 2019 and said she was his girlfriend and his “wife to be”. “This was coming from his head, look at the WhatsApp exchanges; they are clear and unequivocal. She makes it clear that she wants nothing more to do with him on that level,” he argued.

The jury has heard that just under two weeks before Nadine’s former partner killed her she told him not to “threaten” her and that “nothing is ever going to happen between us again, I want to make that clear”.

Counsel suggested to the jury that beating a defenceless person and putting them in a coma from which they don’t recover can “never be justified on any basis whether it’s drink, drugs or some perverse archaic male view of control which they have over their partners”.

O’Kelly submitted that the accused was very determined to get out of Nadine’s apartment quickly on the night and “did not raise a hand to help the woman whom he said he loved”. He left her in a state where he knew she was dead or very close to it and did nothing, he added. Instead, the barrister said, he drove “through the countryside” popping pills, playing loud music and not thinking of the person he had “just destroyed”. “He is thinking of himself, this is all about him,” he said.

In summary, O’Kelly said that this was a case of murder and “nothing short of murder”. “There is the clearest intent, just look at what he didn’t do and what he never tried to do, he never raised a hand to get her any kind of help,” he concluded.

