THE NATIONAL ASSET Management Agency (NAMA) has today completed a €400 million cash transfer to the Exchequer.

It brings the total cash paid to the Exchequer from NAMA’s surplus to €4.25 billion.

Finance Minister Jack Chambers welcomed the transfer, calling it “another considerable achievement”.

In addition, NAMA has made corporation tax payments of €439 million to date, bringing the agency’s contribution to €4.69 billion.

It says that this comprises additional cash payments and other property assets of at least €550 million expected to transfer in 2025.

This includes the transfer of social housing vehicle NARPS to the Land Development Agency and other property assets, and tax payments.

Brendan McDonagh, NAMA Chief Executive, said it will continue to “maximise value from the remaining assets and will make additional and final transfers to the State prior to the Agency’s conclusion in 2025″.

“We anticipate a total lifetime contribution to the State in excess of €5.2 billion by end 2025.”