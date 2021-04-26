#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 26 April 2021
President Higgins signs law paving the way for the naming of child murder victims

The Children (Amendment) Bill 2020 was signed by the President after passing through the Dáil and the Seanad.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 26 Apr 2021, 12:41 PM
59 minutes ago 2,054 Views 4 Comments
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

THE LAW DRAFTED to allow media and others report the names of child murder victims has been signed by President Michael D Higgins. 

The Children (Amendment) Bill 2020 was signed by the President after passing through the Dáil and the Seanad. 

The issue had arisen as a result of a recent Court of Appeal decision about the reporting of certain murder cases. That ruling considerably changed certain long-standing practices related to how the media reports on child murders.

The Court of Appeal ruled last October that children who are killed in criminal circumstances cannot be named publicly after their death.

Parents of child murder victims, media organisations and various politicians had all campaigned for the law in the area to be changed to remove the reporting restriction. 

The new legislation removes the restrictions on reporting the identities of deceased children with respect to past and future cases while retaining the protection for living children.

