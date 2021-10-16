Nasa spacecraft Lucy blasts off on 12-year mission to explore asteroids

A NASA SPACECRAFT named Lucy has rocketed into the sky with diamonds on a 12-year quest to explore eight asteroids.

Seven of the mysterious space rocks are among swarms of asteroids sharing Jupiter’s orbit, thought to be the pristine leftovers of planetary formation.

An Atlas V rocket blasted off before dawn, sending Lucy on an orbital journey spanning nearly 4 billion miles.

Lucy will explore a diverse population of small bodies known as the Jupiter Trojan asteroids Credit: John Raoux/AP

Lucy is named after the 3.2 million-year-old skeletal remains of a human ancestor found in Ethiopia nearly half a century ago.

That discovery got its name from the 1967 Beatles song Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds, prompting Nasa to send the spacecraft soaring with band members’ lyrics and other luminaries’ words of wisdom printed on a plaque.

PA Graphics Source: Press Association Images

The spacecraft also carried a disc made of lab-grown diamonds for one of its science instruments.

The paleoanthropologist behind the fossil Lucy discovery, Donald Johanson, said he was filled with wonder about this “intersection of our past, our present and our future”.

“That a human ancestor who lived so long ago stimulated a mission which promises to add valuable information about the formation of our solar system is incredibly exciting,” said Johanson, of Arizona State University, who travelled to Cape Canaveral for the launch.

Lucy’s 981 million dollar mission is the first to aim for Jupiter’s so-called Trojan entourage, which includes thousands — if not millions — of asteroids that share the gas giant’s expansive orbit around the sun. Some of the Trojan asteroids precede Jupiter in its orbit while others trail it.

PA Graphics Source: Press Association Images