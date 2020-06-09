Free national bereavement support line launched by Irish Hospice Foundation

A NATIONAL BEREAVEMENT support line, the first of its kind in Ireland, has today been launched by the Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) and the HSE.

The national freephone service – 1800 80 70 77 – will be available Monday to Friday from 10am to 1pm.

The support line aims to provide a confidential space for people to speak about their experience or ask questions relating to bereavement.

Calls will be listened to with compassion and will be provided with support and information on any practical issues that may be helpful.

“While we may be seeing reductions in the number of deaths connected to Covid-19, we know people’s pain and grief does not diminish as quickly,” IHF CEO Sharon Foley said.

“These truly are exceptional times and the Irish Hospice Foundation wanted to develop a service to provide connection, comfort and support as we know that people can experience grief as isolating,” Foley said.

“The Covid-19 restrictions have changed the ways people have died and the ways we grieve and offer condolences. With many people facing bereavement in isolation we wanted to establish a service that could comfort and support these people,” she said.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the IHF established a new Care and Information hub on its website to provide a series of resources on grief and loss and to offer supports during the death and bereavement process.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said: “This has been a very difficult time for families and friends of people who have died in recent times. We want to support people during this time and I welcome the establishment of this support line that has been developed in association with the HSE.

“We would encourage people to seek support and information as they grieve and this support line can help families with very practical ways to cope.”