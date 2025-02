The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Mayo 0-16

Galway 0-26

GALWAY TOOK HOME the spoils following an impressive second-half showing where they kicked seven two-pointers to see off neighbours Mayo in Division 1 of the National Football League.

Shane Walsh and Cillian Ó Curraion inspired Galway to glory as Pádraic Joyce’s side ran out 10-point winners in Castlebar this afternoon.

Kerry 5-15

Derry 1-24

KERRY SCORED THREE goals in the final seven minutes as they got off to a winning start against Derry in Division 1 of the National Football League.

Donal ‘Down’ O’Sullivan hit 1-2 off the bench, and set up the clinching goal for Paul Geaney, who bagged two late goals himself in a thrilling encounter — and breathless example of the new rules.

Conor Whelan of Galway comes up against Paddy Deegan of Kilkenny. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Kilkenny 1-19

Galway 2-19

GALWAY BOUNCED BACK from last weekend’s harrowing defeat to Tipperary in Salthill with a crucial win away to Kilkenny in Division 1A of the National Hurling League.

Declan McLoughlin scored 2-2 for Micheál Donoghue’s much-changed side as they got off the mark at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Tipperary 1-22

Waterford 0-19

TIPPERARY MADE IT two wins from two in Division 1A of the National Hurling League following their six-point triumph over struggling Wexford at FBD Semple Stadium.

Darragh McCarthy top-scored with 1-7 for the Premier county, who now sit top of the table and face Limerick next.

