Wednesday 12 January 2022
National Lottery clears way for must win €19m draw this Saturday to end seven month run

The Irish National lottery draw has rolled over since 9 June, 2021.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 12 Jan 2022, 9:40 PM
THE NATIONAL LOTTERY has cleared the way for a must win draw this Saturday to finally end the seven month roll over.  

If the €19.06 million Lotto jackpot is not won outright next Saturday, the full value of the jackpot prize will flow down to the winner of the next winning prize tier.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “We know that most of our Lotto players would like to see the €19m jackpot won, so we are delighted to be able to make this announcement.

“While this current Lotto jackpot rollover is truly unprecedented, and has generated so much excitement and participation in the Lotto game, the National Lottery is now pleased to announce that this ‘will be won’ event will take place on 15 January.

“In addition, the National Lottery will operate the same ‘will be won’ event going forward, with Lotto jackpots guaranteed to be won no more than five draws after the cap has been reached.”

The current Lotto jackpot has been rolling since Wednesday 9 June 2021 and has remained capped at €19.06 million since Saturday 2nd October.

Due to the capped Lotto, the additional funds allocated to the jackpot have been flowing down to the lower prize tiers in each of the subsequent draws.

The spokesperson added that more than 300 Lotto players have benefited during this time from additional prizes worth over €23.9 million as prize funds have been boosted at the Match 5 + Bonus and Match 5 tiers.

“Over the past number of months, we have worked with our technical suppliers and an independent review team to introduce this ‘will be won’ draw to the game. Following regulatory approval, we are delighted to be in a position to confirm that there will be a guaranteed ‘will be won’ Lotto jackpot on Saturday 15th January.

“This promises to be the biggest and most exciting night for Lotto players in Ireland in the history of our game,” A National Lottery spokesperson added.

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

