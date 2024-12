AN AREA OF the Wild Nephin National Park in Mayo, the Dark Sky Park, has won and award for its lack of light pollution.

The park has been awarded the ‘Dark Sky Place of the Year Award 2024’ from DarkSky International.

The award recognises leadership and collaboration in advocacy and education on the importance of dark skies and the consequences of light pollution for biodiversity, nature and climate.

The award also notes the impact on the health and wellbeing of people and communities, as well as partnership with them in making an effort to reduce light pollution.

In 2016, the Park was officially designated as a “Gold-tier International Dark Sky Park”.

“Due to its remote location between the Nephin Beg Mountain Range and the Atlantic coastline, the Park offers opportunities to view and experience some of the darkest skies in the world,” a statement from the Department of Housing and Local Government and Heritage said.

“Light pollution from excessive use of artificial light at night can disrupt wildlife, impact human health and wastes energy. Activities at the Park highlight the importance of naturally dark skies through outreach, advocacy and conservation.”

A collaborative project in the nearby town of Newport has reduced light pollution there by 50%, “and has created a unique visual experience for the heritage site at night”, the department said.

“The night-time environment is an increasingly important focus for our conservation efforts. The work underway here at Mayo International Dark Sky Park protects some of the most pristine skies in the country, which are significant for nature and biodiversity,” Niall Ó Donnchú, director general of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) said.

“This award really pays tribute to the work of the team and the local community and puts it on the international stage. All of us at NPWS are excited to see it develop further.”

There is also an annual Dark Sky Festival held in the area that attracts people from around Ireland and internationally.

Fiona Hopkins, the festival director said:

“Our annual Dark Sky Festival is a highlight of the winter months for us. We love welcoming visitors from all corners of Ireland – and the world – to our rural communities, where they get to enjoy world class talks, walks, music, storytelling and stargazing.

“With themes of astronomy, science, culture and biodiversity, there truly is something for everyone, which is reflected in the number of couples and families who attend each year. Everyone who comes to the festival leaves with a greater appreciation of just how special natural dark skies are, and how important it is that they be protected.”