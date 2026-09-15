Here's all you need to know about getting to the National Ploughing Championships

THE NATIONAL PLOUGHING Championships get underway today in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The championships, which will run for three days until Thursday, began in 1931 and marks its 95th year.

Around 275,000 people are expected to attend.

Crowds at the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co Laois in 2024. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

An Garda Síochána has a significant policing operation in place for the duration of the three days, and various roads will be closed around the event.

There will be a partial road closure of the N52 between Tullamore and Birr, and drivers are urged to avoid driving on this section of the road.

Drivers are also asked to avoid all approach roads to Mucklagh village, and the event site at Screggan, from Tuesday 15 September at 6am until Thursday 17 September at 8pm.

Drivers are also advised to avoid using satnav and other similar devices close to the event site as they will not have updated information, and instead follow one of several designated, colour-coded routes.

Routes for drivers

People at the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co Laois in 2024. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Drivers coming from the Southeast (Carlow) should follow the yellow route.

Those coming from Limerick, Kerry and Southwest should follow the brown route.

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Those coming from Dublin should follow the purple route, and traffic from the North should follow the pink or the orange route.

Drivers coming from the West should follow the green route.

The full routes can be viewed in detail by clicking on the links below. Detailed parking is also set out on these maps.

Drivers can view an interactive map which is available at the following link: How to get to the Ploughing?

The full traffic management plan is also available to download as a PDF here.

The car park map is available below.

An Garda Síochána An Garda Síochána

Trains

A general view of competitors in the Horse section of the during the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co Laois in 2023. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Additional rail services will stop at Tullamore and Portarlington, including the 6.40am Athlone/Tullamore special which will operate daily for the 15, 16 and 17 September.

Iarnród Éireann and Bus Éireann are also offering a combined rail and bus add-on ticket.

A bus shuttle service will operate between Portarlington and Tullamore train stations, and the Ploughing Championships in Tullamore. Shuttle tickets can be purchased as an add-on at the ‘Add Extras’ step while booking a train ticket. The cost for the return bus-add on is €15 per customer.

There will also be an option to purchase a shuttle ticket from Bus Éireann kiosks in both Portarlington and Tullamore stations on the day.

Customers travelling from Cork, Kerry, Limerick, and all stops to Portarlington must change in Portarlington to pick up the bus shuttle.

Customers travelling From Galway, Mayo, Dublin, Waterford, and all stops to Tullamore must change in Tullamore where the onward bus connection will take them to the event grounds.