GARDAÍ DETECTED A total of 800 drivers speeding yesterday during ‘National Slow Down Day’ – a nationwide road safety operation.

The highest speed detected was by a motorist travelling at 164km/h in a 120km/h zone.

To date, there has been 24 deaths on Irish roads in 2025. According to gardaí, Speeding remains one of the leading causes of road traffic collisions.

“It is a significant contributor to the amount of collisions that result in fatal and serious injuries each year,” gardaí said in a statement.

No fatalities reported as a result of road traffic collisions yesterday.

Gardaí carried out the 24-hour national speed enforcement operation yesterday, supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and other key stakeholders.

Over the course of the day, gardaí along with GoSafe Mobile and Static Safety Cameras detected a total of 800 vehicles travelling over the applicable speed limits.

Other notable detections on Wednesday included a driver travelling at 148km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N3 near Virginia, Co Cavan, and another speeding at 134km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N52 near Tullamore, Co Offaly.

In Wicklow, a driver was caught travelling at 131km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11, Timmore, Newcastle.

Yesterday’s Slow Down Day was the first speed enforcement operation since the introduction of a new default 60km/h speed limit on many rural local roads earlier this month, replacing the previous default 80km/h limit.

“The aim of National Slow Down Days is to remind motorists of the dangers of speeding, encourage a national conversation on the impact of speeding, to increase overall compliance with speed limits in place nationwide and to deter and detect those that are intent on driving at excessive or inappropriate speed,” gardaí said in a statement.