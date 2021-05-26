#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 26 May 2021
Advertisement

Russian court hears Navalny complaints on prison conditions

Navalny was jailed in February and is serving a two and a half year sentence for fraud charges.

By AFP Wednesday 26 May 2021, 4:26 PM
1 hour ago 2,535 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5448750
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

RUSSIAN OPPOSITION LEADER Alexei Navalny appeared in court via video link on Wednesday for the start of hearings into complaints against conditions at his penal colony.

Navalny, 44, was jailed in February and is serving two-and-a-half years at a facility outside Moscow on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated.

His detention, which came months after he survived a near-fatal poisoning attack, was met with sharp condemnation from Western countries which slapped fresh sanctions on the Kremlin in response.

The complaints heard Wednesday centre around Navalny’s claims that prison authorities are refusing to provide him with books sent to him by relatives, including the Koran, and that they are censoring newspapers he receives.

“It’s a bizarre situation”, Navalny said according to an AFP journalist in the court in Petushki, 125 kilometres east of Moscow.

“I would like to be given the books that were sent to me”.

Navalny was shown in the Petushki courtroom wearing dark prison attire, with hunched shoulders and was less combative Wednesday than in previous hearing in the lead up to his jailing in February.

Last month he ended a 24-day hunger strike initiated to protest a lack of medical attention at what is considered to be one of Russia’s most harsh prison facilities.

Navalny said he had only been able to obtain a copy of the Koran after he was transferred in April to a prison hospital, where he received medical attention after announcing the hunger strike.

Flight risk label

He also complained in court Wednesday that newspapers he had received in prison appeared to have had articles removed from them with scissors.

“I am not against Penal Colony No. 2 reading my letters. But why cut out newspaper articles?” he said, referring to the facility he was ordered to serve his sentence.

The Kremlin’s most outspoken critic in Russia also appealed his designation as a flight risk.

In April, he said he was “tortured through sleep deprivation” with guards waking him several times during the night to check he is still in the cell.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“There is not a shred of objective evidence to suggest I am preparing an escape,” he told the court, describing the designation as “absurd.”

Since Navalny’s arrest in February, authorities have moved to dismantle his nationwide political offices and anti-corruption organisation by branding them extremist or terror groups.

Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, on Wednesday approved legislation in its third reading that would ban members of “extremist” organisations from becoming lawmakers.

Members of Navalny’s groups and other people involved in their work – including those who financed them – could be banned from running in parliamentary elections for several years.

The bill will be considered by the upper house Federation Council next Wednesday and if approved will only require a signature from the president to become law.

The move has been seen as part of efforts to shield the increasingly unpopular ruling United Russia party from real competition ahead of parliamentary elections in September.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie