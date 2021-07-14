#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 14 July 2021
NCT apologises after computer error sees 34,000 people given wrong certs for their vehicle

If your mode of transport had its certificate extended by four months because of Covid-19, you may be affected.

By Eoghan Dalton Wednesday 14 Jul 2021, 11:39 AM
46 minutes ago 5,820 Views 8 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Ulianenko Dmitrii
THE NATIONAL CAR Testing Service (NCTS) has apologised after discovering it provided incorrect certificates of road worthiness to 34,000 people over the past year.

It will now issue new vehicle certificates to customers who were wrongly given a certificate of two years duration instead of a one-year certificate.

“The problem was caused by a computer error, which arose when the expiry dates for test certificates were extended in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” explained a statement issued by the NCT Service.

This issue only affects vehicles that were over ten years old at the time of their last test, and which had their certificate extended by 4 months because of the pandemic.

The incorrect certificates have been revoked and new NCT certificates are being issued to all affected customers which the NCT says should be complete by August.

The old certificate is no longer valid and should be destroyed according to the NCTS.

“A free full test will be provided for those affected vehicle owners who purchased a vehicle with the expectation of a longer NCT certificate duration, if the vehicle is booked for a test in advance of its revised test due date,” the body said.

“We would like to reassure customers that NCTS has taken all the necessary steps to correct this administrative error and that we will be in contact directly with each affected customer. There is no need for you to take any action until you hear from us.”

The NCTS advised that members of the public looking to purchase a vehicle over 10 years old should check the vehicle’s NCT certificate expiry date before purchase. This can be done online at ncts.ie.

The affected 34,000 vehicles were out of a total of 1.3 million tested since the service resumed in June 2020 following a suspension owing to the pandemic.

Vehicles are required to undergo an NCT on their fourth anniversary and every two years thereafter until their tenth anniversary, when they become subject to annual testing.

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

