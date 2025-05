A NEW AQUARIUM is set to open in Bray, Co Wicklow in the former Sea Life building.

Sea Life Bray closed towards the end of 2023 after 25 years in business.

Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore, the Social Democrats’ marine spokesperson, said she is “delighted to see an aquarium return to Bray Town”.

She described the closure of Sea Life two years ago as a “significant blow to Bray” and one which impacted on tourism and the “vibrancy of the promenade”.

Local businessman Shane O’Farrell has joined forces with Dr. Kevin Flannery, who has over 30 years experience running various aquariums in Ireland, to reopen to Bray aquarium.

Marine Life Bray will open this summer and promises “cutting-edge exhibits and a strong focus on marine conservation and education”.

Whitmore remarked that O’Farrell and Flannery are “very experienced not just in running aquariums but also in marine conservation”.

“I reached out to multiple other aquariums at the time to see if they would take over this site,” said Whitmore.

“Needless to say, I am delighted to see that one of those groups I spoke to then has decided to take up operations in the building.”

It’s understood that the move will create around 20 jobs and that the owners expect to attract around 125,000 visitors per year.

“I know that the new operators are keen for Marine Life Aquarium Bray to be an educational facility, which will be a fabulous fit to the East Coast,” said Whitmore.

She added: “Ever since Sea Life closed its doors, I’ve been holding out hope that an alternative provider would be found to reinstate this vital resource.

“Marine Life Aquarium Bray promises to be a significant addition to the local area, serving as an educational space for our youth and a destination for tourism.”

Meanwhile, O’Farrell described it as a “landmark project for Bray and the east coast”.

“Our goal with Marine Life is to build a modern, interactive aquarium that inspires all ages and strengthens Bray’s position as a leading destination.

“This investment reflects our long-term commitment to the town and its future.”