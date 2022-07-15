Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Friday 15 July 2022
Advertisement

Guinness-maker Diageo to build a €200m carbon-neutral brewery in Kildare

The new brewery will brew lagers and ales to allow greater production of Guinness in St James’s Gate in Dublin.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 15 Jul 2022, 7:24 AM
55 minutes ago 5,332 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5817579
The proposed new brewery in Littleconnell
Image: Diageo
The proposed new brewery in Littleconnell
The proposed new brewery in Littleconnell
Image: Diageo

BREWING GIANT DIAGEO are set to invest €200 million into a new brewery site in Kildare, with up to 1,000 jobs set to be created during its construction.

The plan, announced this morning, would see the new brewery built on a greenfield site in Littleconnell in Newbridge, Co Kildare and would focus on the production of ale and lager.

According to Diageo, the facility will brew Rockshore, Harp, Hop House 13, Smithwick’s, Kilkenny and Carlsberg and is part of plans to expand the production of Guinness in St James’s Gate in Dublin to meet additional global demand.

The brewery is set to be carbon-neutral and will be the second largest brewing site in ireland, after St James’s Gate, with a capacity of 2 million hectolitres.

Speaking on the announcement, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar said it was great news for the drink industry and for the local area in Kildare.

“It’s also extremely positive for Newbridge and the local economy in Kildare, with up to 1,000 jobs being created during the construction of the site, and 50 once built. I’m sure there will be many indirect jobs too,” said Varadkar.

Colin O’Brien, the Category Head of Global Beer Supply at Diageo, said that it was a landmark day for the company.

“Our plans for a new, state-of-the-art brewery in Kildare, and the developments at St. James’s Gate, will enable growth in overall beer exports from Ireland,” said O’Brien.

According to Diageo, they will submit a planning application to Kildare County Council in September.

The company says that they expect to open the facility in 2024, after around two years of construction.

Diageo adds that the facility will be entirely powered by renewable energy and will use technology to reduce both energy and water consumption.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie