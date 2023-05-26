The first new bridge over the Corrib in over 30 years has been officially opened

THE NEW SALMON Weir Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge has officially opened today in Galway – the first new bridge to span the Corrib in over 30 years.

The bridge was opened by Mayor of the City of Galway Councillor Clodagh Higgins and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan.

The new bridge is in the shape of a salmon to reflect the heritage of fishing in the area.

It is approximately 85 metres in length, and crosses three watercourses, just 24 metres south of the existing Salmon Weir Bridge.

Galway County Council said the bridge “creates a focal point for locals and tourists alike to cross the river on foot or by bike, taking in views including the Cathedral, Salmon Weir Bridge, aquatic and airborne wildlife, natural and built heritage synonymous with the city”.

The new bridge is fully accessible for people with impaired mobility, with ramps on either side.

The approach spans from the west and east are paved with flamed Kilkenny limestone.

The approaches from the canal bank on the east side emerge gently sloped, with stonework blending in with the canal walls which have been conserved.

The approach parapets on the west are of cut limestone to reflect the limestone pattern on the Cathedral on the west and the Convent on the east.

A Percent for Art project has been commissioned for the bridge and artists will shortly be invited to submit applications for a public art commission.

The official name of the new bridge will be confirmed following public consultation and review by the Galway City Council naming committee.

“More than 10,000 pedestrians cross the existing bridge on foot every day, interacting with buses, cars, trucks, and other vehicles,” Higgins said.

“The new bridge offers a seamless alternative, removed from vehicles, with a spectacular view as well as a space to dwell and take in the sounds and atmosphere of the city.”