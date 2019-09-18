This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should buskers be banned from using amps until after 6pm?

That’s one of several new rules due to come into effect in Galway next year.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 10:14 AM
A NUMBER OF new bylaws for buskers are set to come into effect in Galway in January.

The rules mean drum kits will be banned at all times, and amplification and backing tracks will be banned until after 6pm.

The bylaws, passed following complaints from local businesses, enact new regulations on where, when and how buskers can perform on the city’s streets.

Musicians and performers have labelled the new rules “ridiculous“, noting that many people come to Galway for its music and atmosphere.

What do you think: Should buskers be banned from using amps until after 6pm?


Poll Results:

No (325)
Yes (279)
I'm not sure (36)



Órla Ryan
