Poll: Should buskers be banned from using amps until after 6pm?

A NUMBER OF new bylaws for buskers are set to come into effect in Galway in January.

The rules mean drum kits will be banned at all times, and amplification and backing tracks will be banned until after 6pm.

The bylaws, passed following complaints from local businesses, enact new regulations on where, when and how buskers can perform on the city’s streets.

Musicians and performers have labelled the new rules “ridiculous“, noting that many people come to Galway for its music and atmosphere.

