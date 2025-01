Who's moving up and who's moving out? RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

A DRAFT PROGRAMME for government has been published, so the next big question is who’ll get a seat around the Cabinet table.

As a deal was struck with the Regional Independents and the Healy Rae brothers, some of the junior ministry roles have been outlined today.

Independent TDs Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran will take a junior ministry position in the OPW, while colleague Marian Harkin will take a junior ministry in higher education.

Independent TD Michael Lowry also confirmed to the media today that Galway West TD Noel Grealish will be a super junior with responsibility for food at the Department of Agriculture, while Galway East TD Seán Canney will have a Minister of State position in the Department of Transport.

Canney will be the co-ordinator of the Independents, and will meet with Micheál Martin and Simon Harris at the weekly pre-Cabinet leaders meetings.

Michael Healy Rae is understood to be getting the job as a junior minister is the Department of Agriculture.

Seats at the table

But what about the senior jobs?

The incoming Tánaiste is expected to take on a beefed-up foreign affairs brief, with a focus on trade and diplomatic relations as the political world faces a difficult few years.

It is believed that Fianna Fáil are minded to hold on to the Housing department brief, with speculation that Darragh O’Brien may stay on as minister.

Education Minister Norma Foley is also tipped to stay at the Cabinet table, though there is uncertainty as to whether she will stay in her current position.

Names in the mix for a promotion are Fianna Fáil’s James Browne, Mary Butler, James Lawless, Niall Collins while Fine Gael’s Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, Martin Heydon, Hildegarde Naughton and Alan Dillon are also being mentioned.

One ministry that is under the spotlight is Agriculture, with some within both parties stating that Heydon might be elevated to the role, however, some state the moving of Fianna Fáil’s Charlie McConalogue would be deemed unfair.

It is believed that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will exchange a number of Cabinet departments, such as the Justice brief and possibly the Health portfolio.

Dublin Bay South TD Jim O’Callaghan has been mentioned as a possible Justice Minister, but there is some chatter around Leinster House that he might get the nod as the next Attorney General, although that would be considered an unusual move by the party leader.

The current Justice Minister, Fine Gael’s Helen McEntee, is speculated to be the next Enterprise Minister.

Meanwhile, Carroll MacNeill is being tipped for Health, although some within her party state that it is not a portfolio she would be pushing for.

As reported by The Journal previously, the current Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth will be split, with Integration set to move to the Department of Justice.

During the government formation talks, there were split views among the negotiating teams on whether to put the energy brief into Department of Enterprise.

Disability and Children will form one department, but it remains to be seen who what party might take on the department, which will cover an area which was one of the central debates in the general election.

In terms of the Department of Finance, it is expected that Paschal Donohoe will take back his old job, with Fianna Fáil’s Jack Chambers heading up the beefed up Department of Public Expenditure, Infrastructure and National Development Plan Delivery.

A separate Department of infrastructure, which Simon Harris wanted to establish, is not on the cards.

Donohoe and Chambers’ roles are expected to rotate alongside the Taoiseach rotation, with the draft programme for government stating that Micheál Martin will leave the Taoiseach’s job on 16 November 2027.