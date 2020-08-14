This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Coronavirus: No further deaths and 67 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The figures were released this evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 14 Aug 2020, 5:48 PM
15 minutes ago 19,225 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5176122
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn.
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that there have been no new deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health also said that 67 new cases of the disease have been confirmed here. 

There have now been a total of 26,995 confirmed cases of Covid-19 here, and 1,774 deaths as a result of the virus.

Of the cases notified today;

  • 35 are men / 32 are women
  • 70% are under 45 years of age
  • 38 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 16 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 18 in Dublin, 17 in Kildare, 9 in Clare, 5 in Limerick, and the rest of the 18 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Donegal, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford, Wicklow. 

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer said: “We have seen cases rising all across the country this week. We must continue to do all we can to avoid a return to where we were in March and April.

“We have also seen an increase in the average number of contacts for confirmed cases up to 6. It is crucial to keep your social contacts low to limit the spread of this disease.

“We all have a responsibility to stop this. Social distancing applies to all age groups – wherever you are this weekend, keep your distance.”

