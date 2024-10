OMNIPLEX HAVE ANNOUNCED plans to open a 5-Screen cinema on the first floor of Nutgrove Shopping Centre in Rathfarnham, Dublin.

The new cinema is set to open early next year.

According to the company, Omniplex Nutgrove “will offer an elevated cinema experience” with each theatre featuring 50 ‘Pullman’ style sofas with footrests.

There will also be a beer and wine lounge selling “themed cocktails and refreshments”.

Building the cinema is projected to cost more than €3 million and bring with it around 20 full and part-time jobs, Omniplex said.

Rathfarnham has not had a local cinema since The Landscape Cinema closed in 1955, although there is one in nearby Dundrum.

“Our elevated cinema experience in Nutgrove will feature all ‘Pullman’ style double and single sofas in five intimate 50-seater auditoriums offering the latest blockbuster movies,”

Mark Anderson, director of Omniplex Cinema Group said.

Steven Stocks, centre manager of Nutgrove Shopping Centre said he was “excited” by the news.

“It is a fantastic entertainment addition and much sought after use which is missing from our local community. We are also pleased that the cinema will provide new employment opportunities for the local area.”

According to Omniplexe, Pullman style cinema sofas are deeper seats with wider arms and more legroom than standard cinema seats.