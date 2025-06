IRISH RAIL HAS announced plans for the construction of a new train station in the north Dublin suburb of Cabra.

The station, located along the Phoenix Park Tunnel line and planned DART+ South West route, will serve an extra 26,000 people living within one kilometre.

It will offer frequent services into the city centre, as well as to the south and west of the country including Cork, Limerick and Galway.

These counties will be reachable via the new Heuston West station to be built under the expanded DART+ South West project.

The station at Cabra will improve connectivity to commuter stations located between ParkWest and Newbridge – Clondalkin, Adamstown, Hazelhatch.

Advertisement

A map showing the location of the proposed Cabra train station, marked red. Irish Rail Irish Rail

It will present several new links to other modes of transport.

There will be four bus stops within 100m of the station entrance, and the station will be served by the proposed Dublin BusConnects routes passing along the R147 Cabra Road, as well as local cycle routes running along the R805 Old Cabra Road.

It will be a roughly 13-minute walk to the Luas Green line (Phibsborough stop) and a 23-minute walk to the TUD campus at Grangegorman.

Irish Rail says local demand for increased capacity and frequency of service is what drove the decision by the operator to introduce another station. Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien, said: “The addition of the new rail station will be transformational for the local community, offering a significant boost in sustainable public transport.”

Irish Rail chief Jim Meade says the planned station “demonstrated the power of public consultation”.

“The railway line has always been part of Cabra, but yet the community has not been rail connected. This is about to change and change for the better,” he said.

Irish Rail plans to initiate work on a planning application in early 2026.