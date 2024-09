A NEW GREENWAY has opened in Dublin which will offer never-before-seen views of Dublin Bay and Clontarf.

The Dublin Port Tolka Estuary Greenway is a new shared cycling and pedestrian route which joins EastPoint Business Park to the Ferry Terminals and runs along the perimeter of the northern port lands.

Developed by the Dublin Port Company, it forms part of the Dublin Coastal Trail which runs from Skerries in the north to Killiney in the south.

A collection of mature Pine, Willow and Sycamore trees are preserved along the newly opened route, alongside additional planting of over 200 large trees and over 5,000 smaller woodland trees and native wildflowers.

The new greenway also sought to preserve the port’s history, with seating along the greenway reusing granite from the Alexandra Basin which dates back to the 19th century.

Cyclists and pedestrians can access the Greenway at its EastPoint Business Park entrance, a short walk from the EastPoint stop on the N4 bus route.

The route can also be accessed from the Ferry Terminals via the Terminal 2 building operated by Stena Line, in close proximity to the Terminal 1 building operated by Irish Ferries and Isle of Man Ferries.

The second section of the Greenway, which will be completed in 2026, will bring the route to the most Eastern point of Dublin Port.

And to the west, the Greenway will link the Port to Athlone via the Royal Canal and Clontarf Greenways in Q2 2025, when works are completed on Phase 3 of the Royal Canal Greenway.

Launching the greenway today, Minister of State at the Department of Transport James Lawless noted that it offers a new view of Dublin Bay and a brand-new amenity for future generations to enjoy.

The chief executive of Dublin Port Barry O’Connell added that the greenway allows the public to “see Dublin Bay like never before”, while the head of Dublin at Fáilte Ireland Liz Halpin said it offers an exciting way for visitors to experience Dublin’s coastline.