FIFTEEN INDEPENDENT TDs have been elected to the new Dáil – and just three of these are new TDs (although one was previously a TD with a political party in the past).

Polls suggested non-party candidates could get close to 17 or 18% of the vote, but in the end, independents got closer to 13%. Commentators said the swing was because they were viewed as a less toxic brand in the run-up to the general election.

Many incumbent independent TDs were returned to the Dáil this year. But there are also some new faces who will be around the halls of Leinster House for the duration of the next five years.

1. Gillian Toole – Meath East

Gillian Toole speaking to local journalists in Meath last night. LMFM LMFM

Gillian Toole, who was a poll-topper in Ratoath during the local elections in June, has been a councillor for ten years. She took the fourth seat in Meath East yesterday on the final count.

Originally a member of Fine Gael, Toole left the party before the local elections in 2019 – citing frustration over public transport, healthcare and community safety in her constituency.

During her time as a councillor, Toole has focused on quality of life issues in Meath, such as the retention of public services and returning to her roots in healthcare to campaign for better reforms.

She was supported and backed during her campaign by independent senator Sharon Keoghan. Toole is the first non-party candidate to be elected to Meath East.

In her responses to questions posed to all candidates by The Journal before the election, she said she plans to place an onus on all TDs to fix public sector systems, such as housing and healthcare, and address generational impoverishment.

2. Barry Heneghan – Dublin Bay North

Heneghan speaking to media last night alongside former independent TD Finian McGrath. RTÉ RTÉ

Barry Heneghan, 26, is one of the youngest TDs to be elected to the 34th Dáil and campaigns for housing and access to education for younger people in Ireland. He was elected to Dublin Bay North on the 16th count last night.

Heneghan has a background in engineering, graduating from Dublin City University in 2022 with a Masters’ degree. He was elected and an independent councillor to Dublin City Council in June.

He is a protégé of Finian McGrath, former Independent TD for the same constituency and junior minister for disability in the 2016-2020 government of Fine Gael and the Independent Alliance.

Heneghan told The Journal before the election that he wants to see younger people gain better access to homeownership and was the government to build up to 60,000 homes over the next term.

He suggested that modern solutions, such as modular housing, and higher taxes on vacant properties should be used to increase housing figures. Heneghan also plans to advocate for better rights for those with disabilities and reforms in special education.

McGrath told The Journal that he believes the next government will be made up of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and a handful of independent candidates. Heneghan’s take? He will take some time to discuss with the “kitchen cabinet” first.

3. Paul Gogarty – Dublin Mid-West

Gogarty at a Green Party event in 2010. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Paul Gogarty is certainly no stranger to politics or the electorate of Dublin Mid-West. He has served as an independent councillor for South Dublin County Council since 2014 and previously served as a Green Party TD between 2002-2011.

Gogarty has also contested every general election since 1992 – but has only been an independent candidate since 2014. He was elected last night after the 13th count.

Though he’s probably best known for his 2009 ‘unparliamentary language’ incident during an extremely-tough time in Irish politics, Gogarty believes he still has a “positive contribution” to make to Irish society.

He told The Journal before the election that he believes he will bring a balance of experience and fresh thinking to the Dáil. He campaigned for the provision of better housing, community and transport infrastructure.

Despite letting his membership of the Green Party lapse in 2014, Gogarty is still passionate about addressing the climate crisis and believes the State needs to move towards prioritising renewable energy and using new technology to address it.

He intends to advocate for the better use of public funds while in the Dáil and, whether in government or opposition, address staffing issues in healthcare and judicial reform. He dedicated his election win to his late sister, Emma.