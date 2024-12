IRELAND’S FIRST NATIONAL Pelvic Floor Health Centre has been opened at St Michael’s Hospital in Dun Laoghaire today.

The new centre provides a holistic and multidisciplinary approach to addressing the needs of patients with complex pelvic floor dysfunction, such as pelvic organ prolapse and bladder or bowel incontinence.

The condition primarily affects women, with 23% of women suffering some form of pelvic floor disorder in their lifetime.

Approximately one in three women experience urinary incontinence postpartum. Faecal incontinence is less common, occurring in one in 25 new mothers.

The centre, opened by Taoiseach Simon Harris today, facilitates rapid diagnosis and is a collaborative approach taken by St Michael’s Hospital, St Vincent’s Hospital and the National Maternity Hospital.

The CEO of St Michael’s Hospital, Sharon Ryan said today that since the specialist team expanded under the service, which is consultant-led, a reduction in waiting of 12 months has been achieved. In recent years, the number of patients attending the pelvic floor service increased by 152%.

The new centre, which is the first and only multidisciplinary clinic for the assessment and management of pelvic floor conditions, means appointments for dedicated physiotherapy for pelvic health can average 56 appointments per week.

The Taoiseach said the new dedicated centre provides an innovative approach and establishes new treatment pathways for people with pelvic floor dysfunction. He said it will have a significant impact on waiting times.